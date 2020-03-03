China’s Insane Fortnite Limits Take ‘Nanny State’ to Ridiculous New Levels

China is implementing new Fortnite gameplay restrictions.

These new limits could severely hinder the country’s expanding the esports scene.

Overall, in-game restrictions are going way overboard.

China’s government has already placed infamous limits on younger gamers. Kids and teens can’t play past 10 pm on weekdays, and they’re restricted to three hours on weekends. But as if those measures weren’t draconian enough, one Fortnite leaker claims those policies are about to get even more extreme.

Chinese Fortnite players who log more than three hours in one session will see their experience rewards slashed by 50%.

Fortnite Will Throttle Chinese Gamers

The government tracks playtime and in-game purchases using ID and phone numbers. Enterprising minors evade playtime limits by using their parents’ information. But the leak suggests Fortnite’s new limitations will affect all players, regardless of age.

The leaker, iFireMonkey, shared in-game text warnings found in Fortnite’s Season 2 update. The most notable find reads:

Advertisement

You have been online for 3 hours accumulatively. The in-game gainings will be lowered by 50% from now on and challenge progress has been disabled. For your own health, please log-off and get some rest. Appropriate physical exercise is good for your body…

While the Chinese government frowns on most video games, they’re explicitly combatting “Fortnite Addiction” here. This makes sense, considering it’s one of the world’s most popular video games.

China’s Government Is Going Way Too Far

It’s one thing to limit playtime and purchases via external tracking methods. But in-game restrictions take the “nanny state” way too far. There comes a point when a person must learn to restrain themselves.

Plus, kids are kids. They should have the license to enjoy video games while they still have the free time do to so.

The attack on Fortnite seems especially odd, considering the country’s burgeoning esports scene. Most top players are teenagers who have the time and the brain plasticity to learn quickly.

Sure, you could argue these limitations aren’t banning gamers from exceeding the three-hour limit. They’re “free” to labor on with half the experience points. But constraining in-game rewards is a potent deterrent.

Advertisement

And another thing: If ID tracking really blocks kids from playing more than 90 minutes on weekdays and three hours on weekends, does it even make sense to implement these restrictions?

It’s worth noting that Chinese publisher Tencent, one of the largest in the world, has a significant stake in Fortnite developer Epic Games. They definitely had some say in this.

And we all know where Tencent gets its cues.

Tencent also owns Riot Games, the developers of League of Legends and the upcoming competitive FPS, Valorant. How long until Fortnite’s limits make their ways into these titles too?

Here’s hoping Epic Games doesn’t let this experience reward halving spread outside the mainland. Otherwise, we might see aspiring esports professionals dump Fortnite for another game entirely.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

This article was edited by Josiah Wilmoth.