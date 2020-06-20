CD Projekt Red’s Accidental Reveal Teases November PS5/Xbox Launch Date

CD Projekt Red has delayed Cyberpunk 2077 two months to Nov. 19.

CEO Adam Kiciński laid out the developer’s next-gen plan, stating that Cyberpunk 2077 will be playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X at launch.

The news heavily implies that the next-gen consoles will release on or before Nov. 19.

Has Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red unintentionally revealed that Sony and Microsoft plan to launch the PS5 and Xbox Series X on or before Nov. 19?

It sure seems like that’s the case.

Cyberpunk 2077 Delay

Hot on the tail of yet another delay to Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red’s CEO Adam Kiciński answered questions about the implications of the delay during a conference call with investors.

In particular, the CEO touched on how CD Projekt Red is approaching the launch of the game on next-gen consoles.

Cyberpunk 2077 will launch on PS4 and Xbox One as planned. Both versions will be playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X with visual improvements. CD Projekt Red will then push out a ‘more robust update’ that makes full use of the next-gen consoles’ hardware free of charge in 2021.

While laying out all this, Kiciński stressed that Cyberpunk 2077 would be playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X when it launches on Nov. 19.

Here’s the pertinent passage:

At some point, we’re going to have a more robust update for the next-gens, which we’re planning to give free of charge to anybody who purchases the PS4 or Xbox One version, but in any case, you will be able to play the game on the next-gens from Nov. 19 when the game releases, and it will look better than on the next-gens from that moment.

Next-Gen PS5, Xbox Launch Before Nov. 19

Kiciński’s assertion heavily implies that the PS5 and Xbox One will be available when Cyberpunk 2077 hits stores late November.

An on or pre-Nov. 19 launch aligns with Sony and Microsoft repeatedly confirming a broad ‘Holiday 2020’ launch window, which covers October through December.

While we’d warn against taking this as gospel, there’s little hesitation in how CD Projekt Red’s CEO frames the news.

It isn’t unreasonable to suggest that CD Projekt Red let slip crucial information while caught up managing the aftermath of the Cyberpunk 2077 delay.