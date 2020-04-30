Catch Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gameplay in Next Week’s Inside Xbox

Microsoft has announced an Inside Xbox episode dedicated to next-gen gameplay.

The live stream takes place next Thursday, May 7, at 8 am PT/4 pm GMT.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay is virtually guaranteed to feature alongside other titles heading to the Series X.

As the saying goes – when it rains, it pours. After a thrilling cinematic trailer for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla earlier today, Microsoft has announced an episode of Inside Xbox dedicated to next-gen gameplay.

Xbox’s periodic Inside Xbox live stream dives into upcoming Xbox games, the last of which dates back to earlier this month.

Microsoft shared as much on Twitter, revealing that the live-streamed event offering a ‘first look’ next-gen gameplay will take place on May 7, at 8 am PT/4 pm GMT.

The tweet reads:

You want to see games for the Xbox Series X? We want to show you games for the Xbox Series X. Check out First Look next-gen gameplay from our global developers partners within #InsideXbox on Thursday, May 7, at 8 am PT/4 pm GMT.

The news backs up multiple rumors from insiders pointing to a game-focused next-gen event for next month. The grapevine mumblings suggest next Thursday’s event will be followed up by a further next-gen event in June that will take on a more traditional E3-style console showcase.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and More

As for what games we’ll be on display, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla seems almost a certainty. Book-ending the trailer were Xbox logos, while the closing screen promoting pre-orders dripped in similar markings. Ubisoft and Microsoft’s long-standing marketing relationship backs this up as well.

It’s unlikely both Microsoft and Ubisoft won’t look to capitalize on the palpable hype surrounding Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. A tweet from Ubisoft responding to Microsoft’s announce hints as much.

Looking to already confirmed next-gen Xbox titles, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II will likely feature. We can’t discount a further look at Xbox exclusive Halo Infinite, either.

With a stacked roster of 15 studios, Xbox Game Studios is sure to join the party as well, and we may even be privy to a selection of unannounced titles coming to the Series X.

Mark it in your diaries; the next-gen comes to life next Thursday.