Cardi B Swears That Fake Instagram Isn’t Hers – But Who Is She Kidding?

Cardi B caught herself in more drama, this time because of an Instagram page that slams Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, and Megan Thee Stallion.

As #CardiBIsOverParty trends on Twitter, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker claims she’s not behind it.

Let’s face it: Cardi certainly has the rep. Does she really think fans are going to believe it wasn’t her?

Another day, another Cardi B drama.

In case you didn’t know, Cardi B is the rap sensation who started as an Instagram personality before landing a spot on Love and Hip Hop New York.

Her actions on the show proved that she wasn’t there to play, but her reputation has only grown as she transitioned into the music world.

Now, the star is facing allegations of bullying. According to Twitter users, Cardi is the likely culprit behind the profile @nobudgethoe on Instagram. The profile regularly posts less than flattering remarks about other females in the business, including Cardi’s arch-nemesis, Nicki Minaj. So, where’s the proof?

The since-deleted profile was followed by Cardi’s hairstylist Lil Kym, her sister Hennessy Carolina, and a few of the rapper’s personal friends. Looks a little suspicious, no?

For her part, the mother-of-one vehemently denies the allegations:

I’m like, ‘What the f**k…I didn’t even do anything, what I did? I guess they’re editing…or they’re claiming I have a fake Instagram, like I don’t know, these people must think I’m a 15-year-old girl.

It might just be the proof that we needed that the music maker loves the drama. Cardi B may have you believe that she’s just a woman trying to make her way in the game. But she hides a ruthless and calculating side.

Cardi B Isn’t to Be Messed With

The 27-year-old admitted herself that she was a member of the Bloods since the age of 16, while Tekashi69 named her as a member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang when he landed in hot water himself.

So Cardi’s rap sheet is pretty long. Throwing a shoe at Nicki Minaj in 2018 was just the tip of the iceberg.

She admitted to her past mistakes as a stripper, telling publications that she used to drug and rob men. In June of last year, she pleaded not guilty to sending the order out to get two women beaten up who she believed were having an affair with her husband.

If she’s capable of this, is it unreasonable to think that she would set up a fake Instagram?

She wouldn’t be the first celebrity to take to the internet under a fake profile, and she probably won’t be the last either.

Will it be Cardi Bye, or will her Bardi Gang back her up, even though the evidence seems damning?

