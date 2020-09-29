Can Timbaland & Bieber Save Justin Timberlake’s Music Career?

Justin Timberlake has teased a collaboration with Timbaland and Justin Bieber.

This is Timberlake’s first album in two years, after “Man of the Woods.”

The collaboration could turn out to be the comeback album he needs to put him back on the market.

Justin Timberlake is back…again.

He’s making new music with long-time collaborator, Timbaland, along with Justin Bieber. Timberlake’s last album, “Man of the Woods,” didn’t do so well, so a fresh new collaboration could be what he needs to keep his music career alive.

At this point, anything is better than “Trolls.”

Justin Timberlake Likes To Tease Us

Timberlake gave us a sneak peek into his new album when he shared a clip of him and Timbaland bopping to a tune they’d worked on in the studio on his Instagram.

Timbaland posted the same clip, including him saying, “that’s that beat,” and captioned his with, “We Back!!!!” His post got a response from Hit-Boy, who commented with a wave emoji. Hit-Boy will also be a collaborator on the new album.

Later on, the producer shared another clip revealing that Justin Bieber is on the album, which was later deleted.

Justin Timberlake revealed his admiration for Timbaland to Billboard:

You have to understand, like when I was 14 and we were just actually forming the group [*NSYNC], Supa Dupa Fly was the thing for me. And I said to my mother, ‘I will work with that man one day. I will work with him one day if it’s the last thing I do.’ –We had met a little bit. He really liked ‘It’s Gonna Be Me,’ actually. And we met him outside a studio one time and I was kind of realizing that maybe it wasn’t going to be possible.

Working with Timbaland could potentially bring Timberlake back to his roots. He’s already helped bring the singer success multiple times.

Timberlake’s Past Experimentation Didn’t Work

When “Man of the Woods” was released, it was met with equally good and bad reviews and tons of memes. It was his first time combining country and R&B, and the outcome did not sound “woodsy.”

As The Guardian put it:

It was as if he were taking risks in order to keep himself interested in music, rather than acting, fashion design, golf course ownership or any of the multitude of other things his latter-day career involves.

Yet it wasn’t a complete failure. It sold 293,000 units in its first week and debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard 200. Still, it didn’t even come close to his previous album, “The 20/20 Experience,” which sold 968,000 units, and it also never had a hit single.

If his new record becomes a hit, it will be Timberlake’s comeback album. It’ll revamp his music career and once again give him musical success, something he hasn’t felt since 2013.

If not, there’s always the woods.

