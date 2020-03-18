Call of Duty Warzone is Too Big For Coronavirus Self-Isolators

Call of Duty Warzone is the recently released free-to-play battle royale game from Activision.

The game is online-only, meaning that a stable internet connection is required to play.

With networks performing unstably, these sorts of games are going to become a problem during self-isolation. Especially ones which take up this much space on hard drives.

Call of Duty Warzone is a great game. It does a lot with the Battle Royale genre that just hasn’t really been done before. From the Gulag to buy-backs, it’s all gravy. Except for one thing of course. The size.

Warzone is a pretty hefty game, running over 100GB without having Modern Warfare installed as well. If you want the single-player game and all the extra modes the full install is almost double that.

Combine that size with the constant network outages, and you might start to realize the problem.

With Network Outages, Call of Duty Warzone Becomes a Burden

There have been several gaming networks taken down since the outbreak started. With so many people staying home from work the usage has been much higher than usual. Nintendo users recently lost access to the storefront. Both the PSN and Xbox Live have also suffered from connection issues.

If those problems continue to happen, Call of Duty Warzone is going to become nothing but dead weight. What’s the use of a game that needs internet connectivity when the network’s keep going down?

Instead of a fun experience with your gaming friends, Call of Duty Warzone becomes nothing but a greedy space hog on your hard drive. Space which would be much better off filled with single-player games which you can actually use during network problems.

Until Networks Become 100% Failure-Proof Single-Player Games Are Still Important

The coronavirus pandemic is causing massive disruptions across the globe. In all areas, video games included, a strain is being put on systems. It has also shown us how important the ability to own something outright really is.

Streaming is great while the internet keeps up, but Netflix is pointless if ISP’s can’t handle the stress. It’s the same thing with Call of Duty Warzone. It’s great, but if the networks which support it keep going down then it’s completely useless in a crisis.

Luckily, streaming hasn’t taken full hold just yet. It’s still very possible to just buy a game and install it. If you want to keep yourself entertained during self-isolation, it might be worth getting your hands on some single-player experiences while you can.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

This article was edited by Samburaj Das.