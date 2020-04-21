Call of Duty: Warzone Is a Great Game – Unless You’re on a PC

Call of Duty: Warzone has had a problem with cheaters lately, particularly on PC.

In a recent blog post, publisher Activision said they will do more to prevent cheating in the game.

In the meantime, PC players are stuck with the short end of the sick while console players are disabling cross-play.

Call of Duty: Warzone is an immensely popular game. Partially thanks to the lockdown, thousands of people at any given time are joining the game. Unfortunately, with more players comes more cheaters.

It’s no secret that Warzone has a bit of a cheating problem. Even after 50,000 cheaters have been banned, there are still plenty of them hanging around.

Console players have started avoiding cheaters by turning off cross-play. But, this means that PC players are being left to wallow in the cheater-filled dirt.

Warzone on PC Is a Travesty Compared to the Console Version

It’s not often that being a PC gamer is worse than being a console gamer. Usually, the customizability and flexibility of PC gaming make it a much more appealing and high-quality option.

But for Warzone players, the tables are turning. If you’re playing on PC, you might be having a better visual experience, but cheaters are killing the play experience. Until that problem is fixed, the PC version of Warzone is going to suffer.

What Else Can Be Done?

Realistically, fixing the problem lies entirely on the shoulders of Activision and Infinity Ward. In the meantime, there are things that Warzone players can do to discourage cheaters.

Firstly, when someone is cheating, don’t just quit the match or complain about it to your friends. Reporting cheaters helps to identify people who are abusing the system. Besides that, if you find a friend of yours is cheating, then refuse to play with them, and tell them that what they’re doing is wrong.

It might sound sort of lame, but social consequences are pretty powerful. Until we find a more practical solution, players have to do what they can to make the game better. Ultimately, we can lay blame on the cheaters. And we can hold developers responsible for fixing the game.

