Call of Duty: Warzone Battle Royale is a Free, Beefy 101 GB Download

Activision’s new free-to-play battle royale, Call of Duty: Warzone, launches tomorrow.

The download tallies up to hefty 83-101 GB.

The game goes rolls-out around the world at 12pm PDT/7pm GMT/4am KST/6am AEDT.

Activision and Infinity Ward finally let the cat out of the bag this afternoon and confirmed that Call of Duty: Warzone, as it’s now officially known, is launching tomorrow.

Call of Duty: Warzone Lands Tomorrow

Warzone promises 150-player last man standing matches, a positively expansive map known as Verdansk, helicopters, and in-match contracts.

Best of all, it’s free to play on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One with cross-platform support thrown in for good measure.

Aside from battle royale, Warzone also features another very money-focused mode dubbed Plunder;

In Plunder, the race is on to collect the most in-match Cash by looting across the map, taking down enemies to steal their Cash, and completing in-match Contracts.

Activision says only trios will be available in Warzone at launch for both modes. Solo and duo modes are coming further down the line.

83-101 GB download

Among the promise of a fresh take on battle royale goodness, including an interesting Gulag respawn mechanic, Activision revealed the download size players would have to contend with tomorrow.

For those that don’t own Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Warzone tallies up to a whopping 83-101 GB download. For reference, Rockstar’s single-player 100-hour + Red Dead Redemption 2 weighed in at a similarly hefty 98 GB.

Even for those that already have Modern Warfare on their system and the latest updates installed, the Warzone download is slightly more forgiving at 18-22 GB.

If your broadband connection is up to the task, then Call of Duty: Warzone goes live at 12pm PDT/7pm GMT/4am KST/6am AEDT tomorrow. Modern Warfare owners get a four-hour head start and can jump in from 8am PDT/3pm GMT/12am KST/2am AEDT.

As Activision points up, downloading Warzone could take several hours for some depending on ‘bandwidth, service provider, additional regional factors.’

Sadly, there’s no pre-load option. We imagine the download size will exclude quite a few players from the early action.