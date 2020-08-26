Black Ops Cold War Has Me Excited for a Call of Duty Game

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will feature COD’s most involved campaign yet.

Side missions, player choice, and customization are just a few highlights.

3D Audio and 4K resolution are a big plus, as well.

Despite the ridiculous name, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is bringing exciting changes with its single-player campaign.

Developers Treyarch and Raven Software revealed some campaign details today, prepping us for the most involved COD experience to date.

Customize Your COD Experience

For one, this latest Call of Duty has players creating a character for the first time. Not only can we choose a gender and skin tone, but also build a unique psychological profile. While this won’t affect gameplay, the profile will change how NPCs speak with your character.

In that same vein, the game will feature side quests and even multiple endings based on your choices. Call of Duty: The RPG, anyone? For a franchise that shunned a campaign just a few years ago, this expanded single-player crusade is the way to return.

And return they are. Black Ops Cold War is a direct sequel to the original game, with characters like Alex Mason and Frank Woods making their return. That first campaign, set during the Cold and Vietnam Wars, was full of compelling twists and a ridiculous ending that elevated the franchise’s storytelling beyond what we’d expect from a Call of Duty game.

Black Ops Cold War Goes Beyond the Norm

This latest title will continue that trend, focusing on a Soviet spy who escaped a Los Alamos lab with Atomic Bomb secrets. Three spies were found, while this fourth one, Perseus, was not, according to documents.

Whether or not Perseus exists is dubious, and this experience will delve right into that uncertainty. That mind-bending potential is what excites me, as nothing is ever what it seems when it comes to Black Ops.

Of course, this game is the franchise’s first release on next-generation consoles. It will offer gameplay at 4K resolution with a 120-hertz refresh rate, and that’s not to mention the obvious faster loading times. Ray-tracing will also be prominent, and the game will take advantage of PlayStation 5’s lauded 3D audio offering, too.

Overall, Black Ops Cold War will be the game to pull me back. Warzone is fun, but give me a complex, player-driven story any day. Congrats, Call of Duty. You’ve won me over.