BYDFi Card Officially Launches: One Card to Seamlessly Bridge Web3 Assets and Real-World Spending

Disclaimer: This sponsored press release was provided by a third party. CCN’s editorial team has not verified the accuracy of its content and does not endorse it. Readers should conduct their own research before taking any action related to this content.

Victoria, Seychelles, August 7th, 2025, Chainwire

BYDFi , a global crypto trading platform, announced the official launch of BYDFi Card , a virtual card product designed to enhance how Web3 users interact with their digital wealth. With BYDFi Card, crypto becomes instantly spendable — securely, privately, and globally — unlocking real-life utility with the ease of fiat payments.

Borderless Payments, Powered by Digital Assets

BYDFi Card eliminates the need to convert crypto into fiat through lengthy bank processes. Via services connected to traditional payment networks such as Visa, it delivers an all-in-one experience of wallet, trading, and payment. Once approved, users can top up with USDT and spend globally, both online and offline, in any currency supported by Visa—whether for shopping, subscriptions, or international services.

Key features include:

Global Payment Compatibility: Easily link your BYDFi Card to Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and more, making it a flexible choice for platforms that require card-based payments.

Fast Onboarding: Complete KYC in-app, submit a quick card activation request, and receive your virtual card shortly—no plastic required.

Optimized Usage Experience: Set spending caps, track transaction history, and enjoy smooth, seamless payments.

Who Needs BYDFi Card?

BYDFi Card is built for today’s decentralized generation: Web3 users, DeFi traders, creators, and cross-border freelancers. Whether paying for subscriptions, spending trading profits, or covering travel and business expenses, it solves a key challenge—using crypto directly in daily life. For those earning in digital assets, traditional banking can be slow, costly, or inaccessible. BYDFi Card offers a fast and convenient alternative without relying on fiat intermediaries, delivering a smoother payment experience for users worldwide.

To mark the launch, BYDFi is offering early adopters exclusive benefits. Eligible users can receive a welcome package worth $88, benefit from 15% spending rebates, and participate in a trading competition with a total prize pool of $10,000.

Details: https://www.bydfi.com/en/activities/detail?id=1159539200518963200

More Than a Card: BYDFi’s Ecosystem Expansion

The launch of BYDFi Card marks a key step in expanding BYDFi’s service boundaries—from digital asset trading to real-world spending. It’s not just a new product, but a practical solution that helps users turn crypto into everyday purchasing power. With BYDFi Card, the platform moves closer to its goal of building a comprehensive financial ecosystem where assets are not only stored or traded but also truly utilized.

“Making crypto truly usable in everyday life has always been part of our vision,” said Michael, Co-founder & CEO of BYDFi. “With BYDFi Card, we’re giving our users a trusted, convenient, and secure way to access their digital wealth, whether that’s for business, lifestyle, or personal use. This is a major step toward building the financial infrastructure of the future.”

About BYDFi

Founded in 2020, BYDFi now serves over 1 million users across more than 190 countries and regions. Recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Crypto Exchanges & Apps for Beginners of 2025 , BYDFi offers a full range of trading services—from Spot and Perpetual Contracts to Copy Trading , Automated Bots , and Onchain Tools —empowering both novice and experienced traders to navigate the digital asset market with confidence.

BYDFi is dedicated to delivering a world-class crypto trading experience for every user.

BUIDL Your Dream Finance.

Contact

Senior Marketing Director

Chloe

BYDFi Fintech LTD

[email protected]

