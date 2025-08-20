Buyback and Burn of $MBG Unveiled as MultiBank Group Posts $209M H1 Revenue

Disclaimer: This sponsored press release was provided by a third party. CCN’s editorial team has not verified the accuracy of its content and does not endorse it. Readers should conduct their own research before taking any action related to this content.

Hong Kong, PRC, August 20th, 2025

MultiBank Group , one of the world’s largest financial derivatives institutions, has announced a strategic buyback and burn program for its $MBG Utility Token. Backed by strong H1 2025 results, with $209 million in revenue (up 20% year-on-year) and $170 million in profit, the measure is designed to enhance scarcity and drive long-term value for $MBG token holders.

Since its debut on July 22 across MultiBank.io, MEXC, Gate.io, and Uniswap, $MBG has surged to seven times its listing price, quickly becoming one of the most closely followed tokens globally.

Under the program, $MBG will be repurchased from the open market and permanently removed from circulation. The framework projects up to $58.2 million in buybacks within the first year and a cumulative $440 million over the initial five years. The Group describes the initiative as both a celebration of its H1 results and a gesture of gratitude to its worldwide client base.

“This is our way of thanking our customers and community for their trust,” said Naser Taher, Founder and Chairman of MultiBank Group. “We’ve established a solid foundation in traditional finance, and the rapid adoption of $MBG proves we’re equally ready to lead in digital assets. The token burn program is just the beginning, and we have more major announcements on the horizon.”

The $MBG token powers MultiBank’s four-pillar ecosystem:

MultiBank TradFi : The Group’s traditional CFD powerhouse, which generated $362 million in revenue last year, allows traders to use $MBG for reduced fees and enhanced platform features.

: The Group’s traditional CFD powerhouse, which generated $362 million in revenue last year, allows traders to use $MBG for reduced fees and enhanced platform features. MEX Exchange (Institutional ECN): This is a $23.7 billion institutional-grade hybrid FX and crypto ECN for emerging markets. $MBG automates settlement, reduces counterparty risk, and enables smart contract-based margin and delivery versus payment (DvP).

This is a $23.7 billion institutional-grade hybrid FX and crypto ECN for emerging markets. $MBG automates settlement, reduces counterparty risk, and enables smart contract-based margin and delivery versus payment (DvP). MultiBank.io (crypto exchange): Regulated across multiple jurisdictions, including the UAE and Australia, the platform offers both spot and leveraged trading. $MBG unlocks reduced costs along with additional utilities such as launchpad access, staking, and token participation opportunities.

Regulated across multiple jurisdictions, including the UAE and Australia, the platform offers both spot and leveraged trading. $MBG unlocks reduced costs along with additional utilities such as launchpad access, staking, and token participation opportunities. MultiBank.io RWA: Built on Mavryk’s layer-1 blockchain, this division stems from the world’s largest real-world asset (RWA) tokenization initiative to date, a $3 billion real estate deal with MAG Lifestyle Development. $MBG holders receive fee discounts and early entry to projects.

Together, these four pillars are fueling MultiBank’s expansion, momentum that is also reflected in the Group’s growing community of more than 396,000 members on Telegram and over 280,000 followers across its X channels. With more than two million clients, 17+ financial licenses across five continents, and an unblemished compliance record since 2005, MultiBank Group is accelerating its blockchain and DeFi infrastructure to deliver more value-driven initiatives in the months ahead.

