Of Course Bryan Callen Blamed His Rape Accusations on Cancel Culture

Bryan Callen has been accused of several counts of sexual assault and misconduct.

The allegations come in the wake of his defense of disgraced comedian Chris D’Elia.

It’s true that terrible people stick together.

Bryan Callen has been #MeToo-ed.

After coming to the defense of disgraced comedian Chris D’Elia, Callen has found himself at the center of his own controversy. Several sexual misconduct and assault allegations came to light today.

It sure looks like terrible people stick together.

When Bryan Callen Defended Chris D’Elia, We Should Have Known Something Was Up

Just a few weeks ago, Bryan Callen was one of the only people to defend Chris D’Elia against multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

Rather than express sympathy for D’Elia’s alleged victims – or, even better, keep his mouth shut altogether since it costs nothing to be quiet – he called D’Elia a “ladies man” and dismissed the claims against him.

I’d never seen or heard of him engaging in illegal activity… and right now, I have to believe that, because he’s still a friend.

Right after D’Elia finally got his just deserts for his own sexual assault allegations – something many feared wouldn’t happen – Callen found himself in the crosshairs.

Callen allegedly victimized at least four women with actions ranging from inappropriate comments to outright sexual assault.

If the allegations are true, is it any wonder why he went so hard to defend D’Elia?

Callen Dubiously Blames ‘Cancel Culture’

Almost immediately after the allegations against him went to press, Bryan Callen issued a statement categorically denying everything.

Let me be very clear: I have never raped, forced myself upon any woman nor offered to trade stage time for sex. EVER. I know the truth. And I can only hold my head up high, remain true to myself, my family, my audience and know that I will not allow the cancel culture to subvert what I know and as importantly, what they know, is the truth.

It’s interesting that Callen is blaming “cancel culture” for the accusations against him. It’s an excuse to completely side-step the harrowing account of Katherine Fiore Tigerman.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Tigerman went into explicit detail to allege he drugged and raped her before he became a successful actor and comedian.

It’s true that cancel culture – or at least what gets labeled cancel culture – can sometimes be ridiculous. And all too often, it’s quick to denounce people without giving them a genuine chance to grow.

That said, it’s utterly ludicrous for Bryan Callen even to suggest that cancel culture run amok is at the heart of these accusations.

If he’s who his accusers say he is, then there’s nothing nobler than “canceling” men like him.

