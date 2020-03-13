Bolsonaro Reportedly Tested Positive for Coronavirus – Will Trump Be Next?

Advertisement

Brazilian media is claiming that President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for Covid-19. Bolsonaro’s son claims the results haven’t been confirmed yet.

Bolsonaro’s press secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, has already been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

U.S. President Donald Trump met with Bolsonaro in Florida and shook hands with the Brazilian leader. Could Trump be next?

As Brazilian newspaper O Dia claimed that President Jair Bolsonaro had tested positive for the coronavirus, all eyes shifted to U.S. President Donald Trump.

Why? Trump met with Bolsonaro recently in Florida and shook hands with him.

Other political figures who were present during the visit are now in quarantine. These include two Florida mayors, one of who has tested positive for coronavirus, and some Miami motorcycle police officers.

We should be awaiting news of President Trump being tested for coronavirus, surely?

Considering the situation, it wouldn’t be a stretch to think that President Trump will be tested. And possibly even isolated as a precaution, right?

Wrong. Not only has Trump not been tested as yet, he reportedly has “no plans” to take any tests. Neither does Vice President Mike Pence, who was also at the Florida meeting.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham commented Thursday:

President Trump and vice-president Pence had almost no interactions with the individual who tested positive and do not require being tested at this time.

President Trump and Vice President Pence are gambling with their health. They’re also risking the lives of those who work with them.

Trump isn’t the only fan of claiming ‘fake news’

O Dia’s report that Bolsonaro had tested positive for coronavirus resulted in an immediate response from his son, Eduardo. Speaking to Fox News, he claims that further testing was taking place to confirm the diagnosis.

President Bolsonaro took to Twitter claiming he tested negative, adding:

DO NOT BELIEVE IN THE MEDIA FAKE NEWS!

Bolsonaro’s claims that reports surrounding his status are “fake news” don’t really matter. Both Trump and Pence should be taking all precautions, ensuring those who work alongside them aren’t at risk.

Speaking during his visit to the U.S., Bolsonaro was quick to downplay the worldwide threat of the coronvirus, commenting:

During the past year, obviously, we have had moments of crisis. A lot of that is fantasy. And coronavirus, which is not [what] all the mainstream media makes it out to be.

White House press secretary Grisham continued:

The White House is aware of public reports that a member of the Brazilian delegation’s visit to Mar-a-Lago last weekend tested positive for COVID-19; confirmatory testing is pending. Exposures from the case are being assessed, which will dictate next steps.

President Trump for his part issued a typically ridiculous and vague response to the news:

We had dinner together in Florida, at Mar-a-Lago, with the entire delegation. I don’t know if the press aide was there, if he was there, he was there. But we did nothing very unusual.

President Trump laughably claimed he’d “heard something about” Wajngarten having the coronavirus.

Trump’s response to this whole situation is as flippant and casual as his approach to dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

