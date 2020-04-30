Bloodied Hidden Blade Steals the Show in Aassasin’s Creed Valhalla Trailer

Today, Ubisoft released the first cinematic trailer for its upcoming Viking-themed Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

A visual treat that promises a brutal epic, the trailer also features a reveal of the Assassin’s Creed franchise’s storied hidden blade.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla launches holiday 2020 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Stadia, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

After yesterday’s sluggish Photoshop edit live stream to reveal the Viking setting for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft today treated us to a decidedly more energetic and bloody cinematic world premiere trailer for the game.

As hype-inducing trailers go, this one didn’t disappoint. As much a mood-setting glimpse at the game, the Valhalla trailer was a visual treat. It was entirely cinematic, but even by those standards it was impressive.

It transports us from a settlement on the snowy shores of the Scandinavian Fjords to the verdant rolling hills of England. Vikings pillage and conquer to establish a new homeland, while the English toil to claim back their lands. A brutal battle ensues.

We also catch our first glimpse of what will presumably be Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s protagonist, Eivor, a gruff warrior with braided hair and beard, the very same from yesterday’s concept art by BossLogic.

The Hidden Blade Returns

While the trailer is teeming with hints at what we can expect to see in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Odin, Raids, naval battles, etc.), the standout was the appearance of the franchise’s storied Hidden Blade. On the brink of death at the hands of a deft English swordsman, our protagonist produces the blade from a mechanism attached to his forearm.

While the most recent Odyssey found a circuitous way to the hidden blade courtesy of the Legacy of the First Blade DLC, Valhalla will seemingly focus on the blade from the get got. This suggests we may be returning to a more traditional Assassin’s Creed narrative centered on the conflict between templars and assassins.

As we speculated earlier today upon hearing news that Ubisoft has drafted in no less than 15 studios to work on the project, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is likely to be a massive game.

Release Date and Platforms

The trailer indicates Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will launch holiday 2020, presumably in line with the next-gen consoles. The game will launch on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and PC via the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store.

Pre-orders are already live offering four different editions with a variety of additional bonuses, including a Season Pass, collector’s items, and in-game rewards.

As for when we can expect to hear more, industry insiders suggest Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will form part of the roster of games showcased at upcoming Sony and Xbox-hosted events. These events will reportedly center on next-gen hardware and the lineup of launch titles.