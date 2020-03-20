Billionaire Kylie Jenner Has No Idea What Covid-19 Isolation Really Means

Kylie Jenner and other celebrities preach to their followers to stay at home from their multi-million-dollar estates.

Celebrities have been urging followers to self-isolate to stop the spread of Covid-19.

They say now is not the time for “social interaction.”

The world is currently facing a crisis, the likes of which we have never seen before – but it’s okay. Kylie Jenner is here to tell us what to do.

The rise of Covid-19 has genuinely brought out the best and worst in society. Social media is jam-packed with friends reaching out to each other with good wishes, while others claim they don’t see the big deal.

With the heightened panic extending across the globe, governments are advising us to limit our interaction with each other. What does that entail, exactly?

Kylie Jenner Preaches To The Masses

For most of us, that means scrapping planned events and keeping any contact with other people to an absolute minimum. It involves kissing goodbye to your weekly visits to the movie theater and calling your grandma instead of visiting for Sunday dinner.

It means reaching a new level of hermit status that you’ve never before imagined. If that wasn’t tough enough, we’re being preached to by the likes of Kylie Jenner and Taylor Swift on how to get through the Covid-19 outbreak.

Thousands of celebrities have taken it upon themselves to urge their followers to ‘actually, truly isolate as much as you can.’ Taylor shared a message via her Instagram stories imploring her millions of fans to make ‘social sacrifices.’

Kylie Jenner chimed in to encourage everyone to stay away from each other to stop the spread of the virus.

Kylie Is Clueless When It Comes To The Real Struggles Of Covid-19

Sure, these aren’t the first celebrities to throw in their two cents, and they won’t be the last. However, it’s easy for A-listers to tell others to isolate when they live in sprawling multi-million-dollar estates.

Kylie Jenner likely won’t struggle for things to do in her $12 million Hidden Hills 132000-square-foot home. All she has to do to catch a movie is wander across the hall to the theater room. Feeling a little stressed from it all, Ky? Why not go downstairs and pamper yourself at the spa? Yes, the one that’s in your own house.

As for the rest of us that aren’t TV royalty or pop starlets, the reality is startlingly different. It begs the question, how can celebrities really understand what average citizens are going through?

They don’t have to worry about going bankrupt because Covid-19 means they can’t work. They don’t have to worry about being shut in with their entire family in a walk-up apartment with nothing but an old version of Monopoly for company.

The only thing that makes this entire situation worse is listening to over-privileged, over-paid millennial sweethearts telling us how to suck eggs while waving from their ivory towers (or their Fifth Avenue penthouses.)

I’m just waiting for the selfies featuring face masks bedazzled with Swarovski crystals. That’ll be the real test of faith in an already disastrous situation.

This article was edited by Samburaj Das.