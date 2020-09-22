Relax. Bethesda Buyout Won’t Ruin the Fun for PlayStation 5

Microsoft has purchased Bethesda in a massive $7.5 billion buyout. But don’t worry – its games are still coming to the PlayStation 5.
  • Date published: 2020-09-22T07:54:46+00:00
Xbox, PlayStation 5, PS5
Yes, this is arguably the biggest deal in gaming - period. But it's not all bad news for PlayStation 5 buyers. | Source: Xbox
  • Microsoft’s Bethesda buyout won’t ruin it for PlayStation gamers.
  • Fallout and Elder Scrolls will still come to PlayStation 5, no doubt.
  • This purchase means Microsoft wins, no matter what.

Microsoft has purchased Bethesda (well, its parent company, ZeniMax,) in a massive $7.5 billion buyout. The purchase not only includes Bethesda-developed games like The Elder Scrolls and Fallout but also published titles like The Evil Within and the Doom franchise. Anyone claiming Microsoft doesn’t have games can now eat their words.

However, the acquisition has understandably lead many to believe Bethesda games will become Xbox exclusive.

But that won’t be the case. At least, not for the massive hitters.

Bethesda as an Xbox Exclusive? Not Likely

Fallout and Elder Scrolls are about as big as a franchise can get. Y’know what other massive Microsoft-owned property is published on multiple consoles? Minecraft.

Remember when everyone was worried about Minecraft being moved off of PlayStation? That never happened because it’s a massive property for Microsoft. The company even published Minecraft Dungeons on multiple platforms after the fact.

You can guarantee Fallout, Doom, Elder Scrolls, and Starfield will be the same way. Wolfenstein and the others are pretty likely as well.

Why? Money.

Remember, Microsoft doesn’t care if you buy its consoles. They care about selling Game Pass. All first-party titles will launch on Game Pass, and all of these studios are now of that moniker. Keep in mind next-gen titles are hitting upwards of $70, as well.

Microsoft Wins Either Way

If Microsoft presents Starfield as a $70 PlayStation 5 title or a free launch on Game Pass, guess which value proposition users will pick? Plus, it’ll still profit off of those who buy on Sony’s box. Microsoft wins in both ways. Even those still unconvinced to buy Xbox console can always buy on PC.

PlayStation 5 Bethesda
No worries. PS5 will still get the biggest RPGs on the planet. | Source: Twitter

The publisher might also consider timed exclusives similar to Sony with the PlayStation 5. Entice users over with year-long publishing rights to The Outer Worlds 2, and then release it to other platforms.

Regardless, the future is bright for all platforms. Sony has some killer exclusives coming, and Xbox finally has games. Not that it didn’t beforehand, but nobody can consider that insult as valid.

Samburaj Das edited this article for CCN.com. If you see a breach of our Code of Ethics or find a factual, spelling, or grammar error, please contact us.

Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

* All comments must be approved by staff before appearing on CCN.com. We do not allow bad language, hate speech, nor verbal attacks on staff or other commentators. Some comments may be edited for clarification or if they are in breach of our comment policy. If you wish to delete your comment or data, please contact us.

  • Date modified: 2020-09-23T14:31:29+00:00
Max Moeller

Max Moeller

Blockchain and gaming journalist. Feels most at home with a controller and something to learn about. Likes emerging things, music, motion graphics, video editing, photography, and YouTube. Contact Max: moellermax0@gmail.com, or reach out on LinkedIn or Youtube and take a look at my Muckrack.

More from this author:

Related Stories:

Recent News:

Follow Us

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

© 2020 Copyright: Hawkfish AS. HQ: Drengsrudhagen 6, 1385, Asker, Norway. Regional Offices: 440 Moy Ave, N9A 2N4, Windsor, Canada. C – 502, Flushing Meadows, Ferns City Road, Doddanekundi, 560037, Bangalore, India. Hurt, 560037, USA.

Editorial Team

Chief Editor: Samburaj Das – samburaj@ccn.com
U.S. Editor: Aaron Weaver – aaron.weaver@ccn.com
Financial Editor: Sam Bourgi – sam.bourgi@ccn.com
Director and Founder: Jonas Borchgrevink -jonas.borchgrevink@ccn.com
HR and Recruiting: Pamela Meropiali – pamela.meropiali@ccn.com
Sales Manager: Pankaj Upadhyay – pankaj@ccn.com.

Phone number: +47 98 48 24 99.

1