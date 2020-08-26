Bella Thorne’s Wild OnlyFans Success Exposes Black Stars’ Cruel Plight

Former Disney star Bella Thorne has joined OnlyFans.

According to Thorne, she made over a million dollars just 24 hours after she joined the platform.

Why is she being applauded for making an OnlyFans, when Black content creators — who were the first to put OnlyFans into the mainstream — get slammed and criticized?

Congratulations are in order to Bella Thorne.

The former Disney star has done what few have been able to do before her: completely shed her “good girl” image and make a way for herself on the OnlyFans subscription platform.

But the question begs itself: why is Thorne being applauded for her accomplishments while Black OnlyFans content creators are being criticized, even slammed, for breaking the platform into the mainstream?

Bella Thorne Isn’t Doing Anything New — Or Unique

Let me be clear: I am not a “slut-shamer.” As long as one is a sober, fully consenting adult — and as long as one’s partner is a sober, fully consenting adult — they have the right to do what they want with their bodies, when they want to do it.

So my issue with Bella Thorne has nothing to do with her creating an account on a subscription platform that is dominated by the adult entertainment industry. If she likes it, I love it.

And good on her for making OnlyFans history, and clearing $1 million in 24 hours. Times are hard, and folks have to get it how they can. Stack your paper, girl.

But I’d feel a lot better about the industry-wide applause for Bella Thorne if Black content creators — who boosted OnlyFans into the mainstream — got the same amount of love as she’s currently getting.

Where Was All This Love For The Black OnlyFans Content Creators?

While Bella Thorne is making more on OnlyFans, in part, because of her celebrity, there are plenty of Black content creators who don’t get as much love.

Just look at some of the horror stories:

Black celebrities go through enough — we see that with people like Meghan Markle and Megan Thee Stallion.

Bella Thorne doesn’t need to add to their grief.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.