Bella Thorne Has Ruined OnlyFans For Struggling Content Creators

Bella Thorne is being called out for “ruining” OnlyFans.

She created a ruckus with her “PG-13” account, which caused the platform to change its rules.

These rules harmed the real content creators.

As I suspected, Bella Thorne ruined OnlyFans.

When the former Disney star created an account on the popular platform for adult entertainers, she created such a ruckus that she was able to break their earnings records.

And that’s great.

The problem was, she misrepresented what she was offering to her subscribers, and as a result, the platform changed its rules.

Naturally, the rules don’t negatively affect celebrities like Thorne — they affect everyone else on the site.

Bella Thorne Just Made $2 Million…For “Research”

Initial reports suggested that Bella Thorne made $1 million on OnlyFans in just one day. Today, it’s been revealed that the number was actually closer to $2 million.

And all this for what, in Thorne’s mind, is nothing more than “research.”

It’s a feature we are researching as I’m living it currently. What are the ins and outs? What does a platform like this do to its users? What’s the connective material between your life and your life inside the world of OnlyFans? … How can it change your life for the worse and the better? How far are you willing to go, and how far do you WANT to go? You can be me, or this talented girl from Montana, and OnlyFans could change your life—if you want it to, of course.

That’s great, Bella, and I’m glad you’re having a great time with your “research.” Would it be that all researchers make that much money in their quest for enlightenment (spoiler alert: they don’t).

The problem is, you just ruined the platform for everyone else that doesn’t have the option to retreat to their Beverly Hills mansion and take up another hobby.

Her Misrepresentation Caused Massive Chargebacks — And Site Rule Changes

Here’s the issue with Bella Thorne’s OnlyFans experiment: she misrepresented what she was going to offer.

She told her subscribers that they’d be getting a nude photo — for $200, no less — then sent out a non-nude photo to those who paid. This resulted in massive chargebacks, which resulted in the company changing its rules for its non-celebrity users.

And needless to say, they’re not happy about it.

Let’s be clear: the morality of adult entertainment work is not up for debate. As long as everyone’s a consenting adult, I don’t care. And since cis-het men are the predominant consumers of adult entertainment work, they should be the last ones trying to regulate what women do with their bodies (but they’re usually the first in line with the arbitrary rules, regulations, and criminalization, because of course, they are).

PeepShowMedia’s Jessie Sage described Bella Thorne’s negative effects on her industry best.

Bella Thorne has the right to make her money any way she wants. What she doesn’t have the right to do is harm other people in the process of doing it — and clearly, she’s harming OnlyFans’ true content creators…just as I suspected she’d do.

