Before Cancel Culture Ends, Let’s Remove Kendall & Kylie Jenner

British author JK Rowling published an open letter calling for the end of “cancel culture” on Wednesday.

Reports surfaced on the same day that Kendall & Kylie Jenner ignored a travel ban to go on vacation.

These influencers are promoting dangerous behavior and offering nothing of value in return. Let’s squeeze them onto the Cancel Train before it departs.

JK Rowling just penned an open letter calling for the end of cancel culture. I’m all for this change, but not before we drop the deadweight that is Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

These two reportedly went on a distant vacation during a travel ban.

While it’s not like they wore blackface or assaulted anyone, these useless ‘influencers’ are a drain on society, and they’re promoting dangerous behavior.

Let’s back up the Cancel Bus and make room for two.

Kendall & Kylie Jenner Ignore Every Precaution

Kylie Jenner and her sister Kendall decided it was a great time to flaunt their latest vacation to Utah. And they weren’t alone.

At least four friends joined them. And none of them wore masks or socially distanced.

The CDC has recommended avoiding all non-essential travel.

A trip to Utah with friends fits the definition of “non-essential,” unless, of course, you consider vapid modeling pics “essential.”

The least they could do is travel under the radar. Instead, they’ve promoted their virus-loving behavior to millions upon millions of their followers.

And let’s be honest, if you follow the Jenners, you probably aren’t reading up on the latest pandemic science.

This isn’t the first time a Jenner has acted ignorantly in this pandemic.

Kylie Has Been Here Before

Earlier this year, Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to hilariously post this message:

It’s so important right now to self quarantine to ensure we aren’t endangering ourselves or anyone who can’t handle this virus.

But that was three whole months ago! It’s not like the pandemic has gotten far worse since then…Oh, wait. It definitely has? Who cares, your own rules apparently don’t apply when you no longer want them to!

She caught flack for telling people to stay at home while flaunting pictures of her $12 million mansion.

While Black Lives Matter was reaching a fever pitch, Kylie was hawking her beauty products online.

Why are we letting these useless people lower the world’s collective intelligence?

Influencer Culture Has to Go

Let’s stop pretending Kendall and Kylie Jenner are helping. They might pose as ‘influencers,’ but they’re only influencing the planet deeper into stupidity.

We’re canceling people left and right for atrocious behaviors, but we’re also canceling some for merely questionable character traits.

The Jenners are influencing people to engage in deadly virus hygiene. Kylie Jenner was exposed for lying about her net-worth. Let’s give them the boot.

We deserve better. Let’s focus our attention on people who’ve earned it.