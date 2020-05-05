Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Leak Reveals a Credible October Launch Date

An in-store pre-order slip-up suggests Assassin’s Creed Valhalla could release on Oct. 16, 2020.

The source has verified the information with Reddit moderators adding credibility to the leak.

This Thursday’s episode of Inside Xbox will offer a first look at Valhalla gameplay.

As the gaming world basks in the hype of the stunning Assassin’s Creed Valhalla trailer, a new leak may have revealed the release date for Ubisoft’s next epic adventure.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Slip-up

As they so often do, this one comes courtesy of a Redditor, offering more specifics on the rather vague ‘Holiday 2020’ release window. Said Redditor visited his local store and noticed that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was up for pre-order.

Nothing unusual here – other than an open video game store – except the store had marked the release date as Oct. 16, 2020. As the Reddit post explains, the release date was quickly replaced by ‘Coming 2020.’

While taking Reddit rumors with a pinch of salt is standard procedure, this one does have more credibility than usual.

The leaker was able to produce screenshots confirming the in-store release date. They then passed these on to the r/GamingLeaksAndRumors subreddit moderators, who then verified that the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order did indeed display an Oct. 16, 2020 release date.

As the leak suggests, we could be looking at a placeholder. Nevertheless, Ubisoft has historically released previous Assassin’s Creed entries in October of their respective release years. It would make sense for Assassin’s Valhalla to stick to that pattern.

Managing Expectations

As always, we’d recommend approaching this one with a salt shaker at the ready until we get firm confirmation from Ubisoft.

But, let’s humor this as a genuine slip-up revealing Assassin’s Creed Valhalla release date for a moment.

Even then, managing expectations might be the best course of action. The volatility of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic means forecasting how the situation may evolve in the months ahead is a fool’s game. Unforeseen developments and sustained work-from-home measures may see Ubisoft delay the game.

As for our next Valhalla fix, we don’t have long to wait. The game is set to feature in the next episode of Inside Xbox scheduled for this Thursday, May 7.