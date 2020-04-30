Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is Going to Viking-Smash Your Hard Drive

Yesterday, Ubisoft revealed the next Assassin’s Creed game, the viking-themed ‘Valhalla.

On Twitter, Ubisoft Montréal explained the no less than 15 studios are working on the project.

Valhalla looks certain to be a massive game, sure to take a chunk out of precious hard drive storage space.

Yesterday, Ubisoft unveiled the name, setting, and first look at the protagonist set to feature in the next Assassin’s Creed game. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will drop players into the world of the Vikings and Norse mythology.

Ubisoft regaled fans with a creative take on the tried and tested game reveal format with an eight-hour stream featuring artist BossLogic bringing to life a piece of concept art for the game.

15 Studios Are Working on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla promises to be a massive game, or at least that’s the suggestion going by a tweet authored by Ubisoft Montréal shortly after the stream ended.

The developer explained that Valhalla is the culmination of a collaborative effort between no less than 15 of Ubisoft’s studios from around the world. That equates to Ubisoft throwing half of its roster of 30 studios behind the project. Ubisoft Montréal says:

Exciting! An immense congratulations to our studio warriors for all the good work and passion building to that reveal. We’d also like to thank the 14 co-dev studios all around the world. You know who you are, and we’re thankful for your dedication! Skàl!

Back in September last, Ubisoft CEO, Yves Guillemot explained that the company would continue to tap into its trademark open-world formula for the foreseeable future. The subtext was that Ubisoft games would continue to get much bigger moving forward. It seems Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be no different.

While we currently know very little about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla other than the name and Viking-theme, 15 studios promise one massive game. And, not just in terms of the scale of the game world and what we assume will be a sprawling narrative, but the game’s digital footprint.

100-150GB Hard Drive Hog

I’d wager we’re looking at least at a 100 GB + install size, possibly even higher if we factor in a big day one patch, post-launch patches, and DLC. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla could quite easily feather 150 GB.

By comparison, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey weighs in at a chunky 98 GB install size with all the DLC installed, based on a quick look at the Steam install on a PC here at CCN towers. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey saw Ubisoft pool the resources of seven studios to create the game. That’s half the number working on Valhalla.

We’ll be hearing a lot more about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in the weeks ahead, starting today with a cinematic world premiere trailer dropping at 8 am PDT/5 pm CEST.