Posted in: Market NewsOpinion
Published:
February 23, 2020 4:00 AM UTC

Are Overstimulated Stocks Ignoring Coronavirus Risks?

The coronavirus is growing into a global economic problem. But overstimulated financial markets are ignoring the impact.

Author: William Ebbs @ebbs_william

U.S. equity markets pulled back sharply last week, but continue to trade near record highs. Analysts believe markets are underpricing the impact of coronavirus. | Image: Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP

  • The Wuhan coronavirus is rapidly spreading around the globe and may soon be declared a global pandemic.
  • The crisis is having a significant economic impact on companies, but financial markets remain nonchalant.
  • China’s economic stimulus may be distorting financial markets. The West should avoid falling into the same trap.

The Wuhan coronavirus outbreak has grown into what looks to be the start of a global pandemic. Confirmed cases of the disease have soared to around 78,000 with 2,362 fatalities. The virus is spreading rapidly outside of China due to a series of “super-spreader” events.

Nevertheless, the U.S. stock market continues to hover near all-time highs despite the economic impact on the ground.

Many analysts believe financial markets are failing to price in the massive risk posed by Wuhan coronavirus outbreak. But some of  their proposed solutions may make the problem worse.

Global Equity Prices Remain Stable

The S&P 500 closed at 3,337.75 on Friday – only a few percentages points off from its all-time high of 3,393.52. The Dow Jones is also near record highs, closing at 28,992.41 on Friday.

In China, equity markets are also surprisingly resilient with the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges both holding steady as the crisis rages on.

Shockingly, the China large-cap ETF (FX) is actually up over the last six months.

Chinese stocks are completely ignoring the coronavirus. This may be the result of extreme stimulus. | Source: Ycharts.com

The Chinese Communist Party is using authoritarian controls to prop up the stock market.

Earlier in February, the People’s Bank of China injected 100 billion yuan ($14.33 billion) into the financial system through reverse repo operations. It also lowered its benchmark lending rate as well as the rate on its medium-term lending facility.

Chinese authorities are also offering tax incentives to companies to help them deal with the slowdown in business.

These extreme stimulus measures are keeping the Chinese markets unnaturally calm in the face of the growing crisis.

U.S. investors may be looking at the relative calm in the Chinese market and incorrectly concluding that the situation there isn’t very serious. But as the coronavirus grows into a global challenge, the U.S. financial market may find it impossible to continue hiding its head in the sand.

Analysts Believe the Stock Market is Underpricing Coronavirus Risk

According to Axel Weber, the Chairman at UBS, markets are underpricing the risk coronavirus poses to the global economy.

He calls for Western policymakers to, perhaps, replicate the strategies being used in China to prop up the market.

The UBS Chairman states the following:

There is going to be quite a bit of impact that is going to go beyond the first quarter and that is where fiscal response, providing businesses with some tax relievers, some emergency funding, that is going to be very important for putting businesses through.

Weber makes a valid point. The coronavirus is already hurting businesses around the globe.

The number of American companies reporting adverse coronavirus impact is growing by the week, yet the market seems to be shrugging off this massive economic risk.

Bloomberg estimates that around $9 trillion worth of U.S. equities have moderate to severe exposure to the situation in China.

So far American companies have not guided for the potential impact the coronavirus could have on their businesses if the disease sees significant spread outside of Asia or grows to become a global pandemic. This could be the main risk going forward.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the window for halting the spread of coronavirus outside of China may be narrowing.

The WHO believes we may be running out of time to stop Covid-19. | Source: Twitter.com

The Situation Outside of China is Quickly Deteriorating

The coronavirus caseload in Korea tripled on Saturday as the country’s CDC reports a total of 433 confirmed infections. Korean technology giant Samsung shut down one of its factories after confirming an infection at the facility.

In Europe, Italy is beginning to replicate some of the economy-stunting travel restrictions pioneered by China.

Italian authorities have banned public events and offices in several parts of northern Italy as the alpine country now reports 58 coronavirus infections with two fatalities.

In the United States, authorities have tested 414 people with 14 confirmed cases. Many scientists believe the spread will intensify in the coming weeks. This means American companies could start feeling the economic impacts in their home markets, much like their Chinese counterparts.

Stimulus is the Problem, Not the Solution

The Wuhan coronavirus outbreak is on the verge of becoming a global pandemic with severe economic impacts. But Axel Weber’s suggestion that U.S. and European authorities should swoop in and provide support for business in the form of tax relief and subsidies is dangerous.

Top-heavy stimulus is the reason why financial markets are failing to reflect the economic realities on the ground in China. The West should not replicate that strategy.

With U.S. interest rates near record lows and China pumping billions of dollars into its financial markets, the last thing the market needs is more stimulus. While keeping the economic punch bowl spiked makes for a better party, it also leads to a worse hangover as authorities struggle to contain massive bubbles and other systemic imbalances.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

This article was edited by Sam Bourgi.

Last modified: February 23, 2020 12:45 AM UTC

William Ebbs @ebbs_william

As a writer with over five years of experience, William Ebbs has contributed to CCN, The Motley Fool, and other wonderful clients. He has earned millions of page views with his hard-hitting, opinionated work. He focuses on financial markets and business. When Will isn't writing, he enjoys strategy gaming, heated debates, and researching for his next article. William Ebbs is based in the United States of America and can be reached at qzh8778@outlook.com

More of: ChinaCoronavirusFinancial Markets
Show comments

Don't Miss:

Latest News:

Putin Is Helping Bernie Sanders but Not for the Reason You Think

The Art of Nintendo Power Twitter Account Is a Retro Wonderland

Dak Prescott Will Likely Get Elite Money for His Above-Average Talent

Lil Pump’s Retirement Was a Blatant Lie – Here’s Why That Sucks

Boeing’s Shocking Debris Problem Exposes the Company’s Dangerous Monopoly

Warren Buffett Torches Corporate America, Spells Doom for Stock Market

Twitch Streamers Could Be About to Get So Much Richer

How to Time the Stock Market Crash We All Know is Looming

‘The Banks Are Broke’: This Viral Video From 2013 Is More Relevant Than Ever

Your Cell Phone Is More Likely to Kill You Than Coronavirus

Wilder vs. Fury 2 Will Be the Most Boring Title Match in Boxing History

Why Tesla Stock Should Panic About China’s Auto Sales Implosion

We Need More Horror-Injected Video Games

Don’t Expect Underwhelming Returns to Force Warren Buffett to Retire

Markieff Morris Is a Terrible Fit for the Los Angeles Lakers