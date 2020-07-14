AOC Flexes Secret Weapon to Fight the Alt-Right Trolls: League of Legends

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared her latest progress in Riot Games’ popular League of Legends.

The U.S. representative achieved a Silver III ranking after grinding the game during quarantine.

AOC revealed that “inting 13 year-olds” is the perfect training for learning to fight right-wing trolls.

AOC Hits Silver III in League of Legends

The U.S. representative took to Twitter to share her latest accomplishment in Riot Games’ popular MOBA – she’s reached the Silver III rank.

The congresswoman’s love of League of Legends certainly isn’t new, but it’s clear AOC has been putting in the hours when time allows.

Although Silver swings towards the lower end of the League of Legends skill spectrum, it’s nevertheless an impressive feat for a politician whose daily slate of duties encompasses far more pressing matters.

LoL Makes Right-Wing Twitter Look Like “Child’s Play”

When quizzed about whether time with League of Legends has helped her fight the “haters on Twitter,” Ocasio-Cortez offered a rather damning take on how the two brands of toxicity weigh up:

Definitely. Right-wing Twitter is child’s play compared to inting 13-year-olds.

“Inting” refers to intentional feeding, a phenomenon often seen in League of Legends whereby a player will intentionally get themselves killed to spite and frustrate teammates.

Rather fittingly, the Twitter thread is fraught with those very “Twitter haters” hounding the representative for what they perceive as wasting time on a video game.

On the other hand, there’s no shortage of players clamoring for AOC to team up with them for some games.

As for the all-important question of AOC’s champion of choice, she revealed she’s partial to the healer supports when jumping into the rift.

Ocasio-Cortez pinpoints Sona, Janna, Lux, and Morgana as go-to picks during champion select. She describes Soraka’s ultimate ability as the “Medicare for All of the game.”

She’s been refining her Lulu play too, but she warned it’s not quite ready for “prime time” – yet.