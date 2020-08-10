Home Showbiz Antonio Banderas’ Birthday News Outs 2020 as a Morbid Game of Mad Libs

Antonio Banderas’ Birthday News Outs 2020 as a Morbid Game of Mad Libs

@gforce_bg
August 10, 2020 4:44 PM UTC
Share Tweet
Antonio Banderas is trending on his 60th birthday - but not because Twitter users are filling his feed with well-wishes.

In a recent social media post, Banderas revealed he'd tested positive for COVID-19. | Source: Robyn Beck / AFP

  • Antonio Banderas celebrated his 60th birthday today.
  • In an emotional social media post, he revealed he tested positive for COVID-19.
  • It’s the latest proof 2020 has become a depressing round of Mad Libs.

Happy birthday, Antonio Banderas! The legendary actor turned 60 years old today, and so many fans sent him well-wishes that he became a trending topic on Twitter.

Well, not exactly – because 2020 is turning into a depressing game of Mad Libs, he’s actually trending for another reason.

Antonio Banderas Tested Positive for COVID-19

In a recent social media post, the “Zorro” actor revealed that he’d tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, his symptoms have been manageable. He said he was merely “resting” and in quarantine.

Video: Some Fans Aren’t Taking the Latest News About Antonio Banderas Too Well

Banderas wrote in Spanish (translation via Variety):

I want to make it public that today, Aug. 10, I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday in quarantine, having tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, caused by the coronavirus. I would like to add that I feel relatively good, just a little more tired than usual, and am confident that I will recover as soon as possible following medical instructions that I hope will allow me to overcome the infectious period that I am suffering, and that is affecting so many people around the planet. I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write, rest and continue making plans to begin to give meaning to my 60 years, to which I arrive full of enthusiasm. A big hug to everyone.

It’s inspirational that Antonio Banderas had such a positive reaction to his diagnosis. And it’s precisely what we’ve come to expect from him.

Banderas Continues to Take Health Scares in Stride

Last year, Banderas – who suffered a heart attack in 2017 – called the health scare “the best thing to ever happen to me.

Video: This Isn’t Antonio Banderas’ First Health Scare

Even after the heart attack, he refused to fully retire, because he didn’t want to live like a dead man. That’s the same approach he’s taking to his new diagnosis.

Far too many people have suffered a terrible fate due to COVID-19. The fact that Antonio Banderas seems to be taking it all in stride – and has a slate of films coming up – is one of the sole bright lights that 2020, the year that has become like a morbid game of Mad Libs, has to offer.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

Josiah Wilmoth edited this article for CCN.com. If you see a breach of our Code of Ethics or find a factual, spelling, or grammar error, please contact us.

@gforce_bg

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more. She is also the author of The Uprising series and is the CEO of the acclaimed G-Force Marketing & Publicity firm, which has been featured in The Hollywood Reporter and has scored film, television, radio, and print placements for celebrity clientele worldwide. Reach her via email: bgbusiness@bernadettegiacomazzo.com. Visit her website here, her MuckRack profile here, or her LinkedIn profile here.

Don't Miss: