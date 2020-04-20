Alicia Silverstone Says Bullies Called Her ‘Fatgirl’ – But Honestly, Who Cares?

Alicia Silverstone is the latest in a long line of celebrities to say she was poorly treated as an actress.

Bullies allegedly dubbed her “Fatgirl” after her appearance as Batgirl in George Clooney’s Batman and Robin bomb.

Honestly, when will tired celebrities quit whining about the past and move on?

Remember Alicia Silverstone? That actress who gave one excellent performance in Clueless and faded into obscurity soon after? Well, she’s back to live another day.

The one-time Hollywood sensation is here to lambast body-shamers who dubbed her “Fatgirl” for her turn as Batgirl in the 1997 cringefest that was Batman and Robin.

Resurrecting a Comic Book Cringefest

In case you don’t recall, the movie featured George Clooney as the Dark Knight. His performance was so bad that even George wishes he could wipe it from his record, but unfortunately for him, Hollywood never forgets.

Despite leaving a blemish on her resume that could never be erased, Alicia Silverstone claims the experience stuck with her because of the nasty comments made by the press.

In an interview with The Guardian, Alicia spilled the beans.

They would make fun of my body when I was younger. It was hurtful but I knew they were wrong. I wasn’t confused. I knew that it was not right to make fun of someone’s body shape. That doesn’t seem like the right thing to be doing to a human.

Bravo, Alicia. Gold star. The thing is, no one cares. You’re just another in a long list of celebrities to scratch around for a reason to complain.

Alicia Silverstone Is Just One Of Many Celebrities Who Refuse to Move On

As an entertainment writer, I come across lots of these stories. In fact, over the last couple of weeks alone, I’ve seen Kristen Bell throw her toys out of the pram for being told she wasn’t pretty enough. Sharon Stone torch “sexist” Hollywood. And Trina McGee of Boy Meets World fame blame lurid claims of racism on PMS.

Frankly, I’m sick and tired of over-privileged A to Z listers moaning about the times they weren’t worshipped as goddesses. Guess what? It happens to us non-famous women every day, and we pull ourselves up by the bootstraps and get on with it.

Why? Because actions speak louder than words.

No one is going to shed a tear over a decades-old story about someone calling a celebrity fat.

It’s a horrible, wretched thing to do to anyone, but it’s not going to make waves and contribute to the conversation if you drop it in while you’re trying to push your new line of organic vitamins.

No one likes a sexism row thrown in with a sales pitch.

