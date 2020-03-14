Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Owes Jack Ma and Bill Gates a Huge Apology

Advertisement

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has said billionaires shouldn’t exist. So the New York congresswoman owes these two billionaires an apology.

Because Alibaba founder Jack Ma is donating 500,000 test kits and 1 million face masks to US coronavirus containment efforts.

Meanwhile, Microsoft founder Bill Gates’ Foundation is donating $100 million to coronavirus containment and relief efforts.

Maybe Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) will chill out on the billionaire bashing after the coronavirus response from Jack Ma and Bill Gates. Back in Jan 2019, the far-left congresswoman said billionaires shouldn’t even exist. She argued any system, such as America’s free enterprise society, that creates billionaires is inherently immoral:

Alexandria Ocasio Cortez Blasts Billionaires

At a Martin Luther King Day event, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said:

She did make this qualification:

I don’t think that necessarily means all billionaires are immoral. It is not to say that someone like Bill Gates or Warren Buffett are immoral people. I do not believe that.

But by March, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that billionaires fuel “discord + scarcity” as an “effective tool” to “turn working people against one another.” She characterized the ultra-wealthy as downright Machiavellian. A month later she tweeted that billionaires have “low empathy, narcissism, dishonesty + lack of deep emotional attachments.”

It sounds like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is saying billionaires are immoral. But Bill Gates and Jack Ma are showing deep empathy and emotional attachment to others amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bill Gates Donates $100 Million, Jack Ma Donates Masks and Tests for Coronavirus Relief

In 2015 Bill Gates warned the world we’re not ready for the next outbreak of infectious disease. Since founding Microsoft and becoming the world’s richest person for many years, he’s devoted much of his life and fortune to fighting disease and preparing for epidemics like malaria, ebola, and coronavirus.

Bill Gates has been preparing for something like coronavirus for a long time. He says it may be the “once-in-a-century pathogen we’ve been worried about.” On Feb 5, before the pandemic dominated headlines and social media, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation devoted $100 million to the coronavirus response:

The foundation will provide up to $100 million to improve detection, isolation and treatment efforts; protect at-risk populations in Africa and South Asia; and accelerate the development of vaccines, drugs and diagnostics.

That was a full three weeks before the first mention of coronavirus on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Twitter timeline. Not only has this billionaire had a far greater direct impact on fighting coronavirus, but he was far faster than Ocasio-Cortez in responding to it.

Further, Alibaba founder Jack Ma, a Chinese billionaire, will donate 500,000 coronavirus test kits and 1 million face masks to the US to help fight COVID-19. His businesses have already donated supplies to Japan, Korea, Italy, Iran, and Spain.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Pans Federal Coronavirus Response

Meanwhile, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has panned the U.S. government response to coronavirus.

She fumed on Twitter Friday that every minute “Fed action is delayed on Coronavirus puts lives at risk.” And when the White House named Vice President Mike Pence head of the coronavirus response, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called it an “utterly irresponsible” decision that “could cost people their lives.”

So for AOC, both Congress and the White House are too slow and utterly irresponsible in their handling of the crisis. While billionaires, the group she has attacked as low empathy narcissists, acted weeks ago to give far more money than Congress.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently brushed off the Gates Foundation’s generous gift. She said charity should not “replace paying taxes.” But maybe it should. The gentlewoman from New York owes billionaires like Bill Gates and Jack Ma an apology.

