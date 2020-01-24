Posted in: Gaming News
Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition Beta Will Tickle Your Nostalgia Bone in February

Microsoft has announced it plans to run a series of betas for Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition starting next month.

Age of Empires III : The Definitive Edition, the final entry of the trilogy, is expected to see a beta release next month. | Source: Microsoft

The Microsoft development team has announced it plans to run a series of betas for Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition starting next month.

With Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition all but wrapped up, bar regular updates rectifying lingering issues/implementing balance changes, the team has its sights firmly set on the final entry in the DE trilogy.

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition Multiplayer Closed Beta Starts In February

In a post published on the official Age of Empires forum, Microsoft explains it is structuring the beta differently to previous DE entries.

Rather than a sweeping beta that lays bare the game in its entirety, Microsoft is breaking down the Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition beta into multiple, shorter sessions. Each will hone in on specific facets of the game.

Closed multiplayer beta sessions start in February for select members of the Age Insider Program before expanding to a broader swathe of Age fans come March.

Interested parties can sign up to the Insider Program before Jan. 28th to be in with a chance of grabbing an invite to the beta. For those unfamiliar, the program is designed to bridge the gap between the community and Microsoft via an open feedback conduit, exclusive updates, and beta access.

Microsoft is planning a further campaign-only beta for the future. Although this will be limited to ‘a very small group of players’ and feature only select campaign missions. There’s no word on when this one will start, though.

Comprehensive Overhaul or Limited Changes?

A lot of mystery surrounds what Microsoft is planning for the update beyond a visual overhaul. T

he beta should reveal whether Microsoft has opted for a substantial overhaul with new content like Age of Empires II: DE.

Or, alternatively, limited changes to select quality of life improvements and modern hardware compatibility as was the case with Age of Empires: Definitive Edition.

