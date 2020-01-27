Activision’s New Google Deal Could Make Stadia Buyers Happy – Finally

Activision and Google recently struck up a deal to stream e-sports on YouTube exclusively.

Activision and Google recently struck up a pretty big deal. From now on, all Activision-owned e-sports will be live-streamed on YouTube. More than that Activision games now use Google’s cloud services to host their online matches.

It’s possible that this new deal might also go towards helping the Stadia. With a poor game line-up, a bunch of massive Activision titles could be a huge boost to the flailing system.

Activision has an Insanely Impressive Game Library

Activision has been around for a long time. They were basically the first independent game company back in the 70s and 80s. So of course over the past 4 decades, they’ve gathered a pretty insane library of games.

Currently, Google Stadia has just over 20 games. If even a tiny fraction of Activision’s library could be bought over to the Stadia it would do the system wonders. Or at the very least it would give early adopters more reasons to use it.

Getting the latest Call of Duty or something like Overwatch on Stadia would probably be a much bigger draw than the current game list. Then again, considering how important performance can be in online games maybe it wouldn’t work out so well.

The Stadia Still Needs Improvement, But That Doesn’t Mean It’s Dead Yet

It’s incredibly easy to bash the Stadia. It’s a system that doesn’t seem to have many, if any, advantages over a traditional console. But, as much as it seems likely that Google will add the Stadia to their kill list, it would be nice to see it work out.

The age of game streaming is upon us. Activision might be an integral part of making Stadia appealing to players. If Google can work out the kinks Stadia and Activision could be a killer partnership. Two huge companies partnering up could become quite a powerhouse.

Having said that, the partnership still needs to prove itself. So far this agreement is only confirmed to be running throughout 2020. If either side thinks it’s not worth their time, they’re likely to abandon it in 2021. It seems like either Google or Activision is going to have to prove themselves.