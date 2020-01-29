Posted in: Gaming News
Published:
January 29, 2020 7:12 AM UTC

Activision Reveals Plot to Get You Binging on its Esports YouTube Streams

Activision Blizzard Esports CEO Pete Vlastelica confirms he has heard fan questions about Overwatch League rewards on YouTube.

Author: Jasmine Henry

Activision Blizzard will reward viewers for watching Esports on YouTube Gaming, its new streaming partner platform. | Source: AFP/Hannah Foslien

  • Activision Blizzard Esports CEO Pete Vlastelica confirms that the company is looking at ways to offer rewards to YouTube viewers
  • Activision announced that Overwatch League and Call of Duty League would be streamed exclusively on YouTube
  • Overwatch League viewers had been given rewards for watching on Twitch

Activision Blizzard Esports CEO Pete Vlastelica has teased plans for a YouTube rewards system. Vlastelica confirmed that the team has “heard your questions about how drops might work on YouTube.” In the tweet, Vlastelica also wrote:

It’s important for fans to know that we’re exploring ways to offer rewards for watching our broadcasts on YouTube in the future.

Most fans are happy that they will also be able to get Overwatch League and Call of Duty rewards on YouTube. On Twitch, viewers would get tokens for watching Overwatch League and these could be spent on skins. Fans could also spend Twitch Bits to support their favorite Overwatch League team. These features are one thing that Twitch does better than YouTube. It means that the site may have to create something new to offer these rewards.

Source: Twitter

However, some are upset that this information wasn’t in the official Activision YouTube announcement. On Twitter user said that “This is something that should have been in the works to launch with the league.” Another user suggested that this will only make viewership numbers fall as many watched on Twitch for the token drops.

Overwatch League will be on YouTube from February 8 and it is surprising that all of the information hasn’t been confirmed. This Activision and YouTube deal is huge but it seems that the companies are looking at the money more than what fans want.

This article was edited by Samburaj Das.

Jasmine Henry

Jasmine is a technology and pop culture writer from the UK. Reach her at jstationx.com or on Twitter at jasminetwts. and via email at [firstname] at jstationx dot com

