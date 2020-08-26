Rumors about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been circulating for years.

In a recent Q&A, A$AP Rocky reveals why it’s so hard working with Rihanna.

His response might be proof the two are more than friends.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been at the center of dating rumors for years, and a recent interview may provide all the evidence we need to prove that these two are more than just friends.

After launching her Fenty skincare line for men in July, Rihanna has been on a coronavirus-inspired promotional tour. Part of her efforts includes a Q&A session with A$AP Rocky, during which he revealed why working with the budding businesswoman can be difficult at times.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Have History

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky first fueled the rumor mill back in 2013 when they posted some couple-esque Instagram photos. Even though it turned out the pictures were taken during filming for his “Fashion Killa” video, their chemistry was undeniable.

The two had a full-on makeout session in the video, but Rocky was dating model Chanel Iman, so it made sense that they didn’t pursue a relationship. At the time.

Rumors started up again when Rocky and Iman split in 2015, but it looked like the rapper needed some time away from the ladies. In an interview on Hot 97, he addressed the rumors about his relationship with Rihanna saying:

Because that never happened. If it happened, then it would have happened. We didn’t do that. You know? … To be honest with you, that’s not what I’m looking forward to, I’m looking forward to the friendship that I already have with all these females, because life is so complicated.

Just before the coronavirus took over the country, however, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted hanging out several times. Now that the singer had ended her relationship with billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, the two are finally single at the same time!

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Might Be Hooking Up

According to a source at US Magazine, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have become more than friends in 2020. But it seems they don’t want to put a title on it. The source explained:

Rihanna and A$AP are hanging out and hooking up. They’re having fun and have always had chemistry.

Well, we all knew that already! Rihanna may be hesitant to jump into a relationship so quickly after her break up, but it’s clear that these two have something special.

A$AP Rocky Unintentionally Spills the Tea

In the now-viral Q&A session, Rihanna asks A$AP Rocky why it’s hard to work with her. His response is incredibly revealing, and just might be the proof we’ve all been waiting for.

I think the hardest part about working with you is not goofin’ off and laughing the whole time. Like this sh*t is comedy. That’s the hardest part. You know, be such, people be so cool it’s hard not to, not to laugh. That’s all. But it was fun. The hardest part is not having too much fun. You just forget that it’s still, you know, work at the end of the day.

If that’s not a budding romance, then I don’t know what is! Don’t they see the key to a happy relationship is laughter? Even if his words don’t convince you, the look in their eyes will. Both Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have a sparkle in their eye that’s hard to miss.

Watch the video for yourself if you don’t believe me! Be sure to notice Rihanna’s nervous (yet adorable) mannerisms. It’s evident these two are much more than two friends who hook up occasionally.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.