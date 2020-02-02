A Kickstarter Donation Spree Could Supercharge ‘Wonderful 101’ Switch Port

Platinum Games may use a Kickstarter to fund ports of Wonderful 101.

This could have it bringing the game to the Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

If so, how will the developer change the game?

Platinum Games appears to be planning a Kickstarter with a new profile showing up on the crowdfunding service. If rumors are true, this could mean Wonderful 101 will escape its life as a Wii U exclusive [Twitter].

The recent rumors claim that Platinum Games wants to use a Kickstarter to fund ports of Wonderful 101. The big difference this time is that the company won’t be sticking to just Nintendo with a Switch port. It reportedly wants versions of the game on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Why is Platinum Games Using Kickstarter for this?

The idea of bringing Wonderful 101 to more consoles is great, but there are a few questions these rumors raise. First and foremost is “Why Kickstarter?”

Platinum Games is by no means a small developer. If it wants to port a game, it should do it instead of asking for money first. Granted, there is the possibility that it wants to use crowdfunding to gauge interest in a port.

The other major question has to do with the game itself. Namely, how is the developer going to adjust the controls for new consoles?

How Will Wonderful 101 Play on Consoles Without a Touchscreen?

Wonderful 101 heavily takes advantage of the dual-screen nature of the Wii U. That includes limiting certain parts of the game, as well as touch controls, to the GamePad screen.

If Platinum Games does bring this game to Switch, PS4 and Xbox One, how will it get around these limitations? Will it result in changes that take away from what the game originally was?

There’s still too much we don’t know about a possible Wonderful 101 port, but at least we know Platinum Games has some kind of plans for Kickstarter.