Posted in: Gaming News
Published:
February 2, 2020 11:35 AM UTC

A Kickstarter Donation Spree Could Supercharge ‘Wonderful 101’ Switch Port

Platinum Games may be looking to bring Wonderful 101 to more consoles and the game developer could use a Kickstarter to do it.

Author: William White @WilliamWhiteIP

PlatinumGames might just turn to Kickstarter to bring its Wii action-adventure title to the Nintendo Switch and even the PlayStation 4. | Source: Shutterstock.com

  • Platinum Games may use a Kickstarter to fund ports of Wonderful 101.
  • This could have it bringing the game to the Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
  • If so, how will the developer change the game?

Platinum Games appears to be planning a Kickstarter with a new profile showing up on the crowdfunding service. If rumors are true, this could mean Wonderful 101 will escape its life as a Wii U exclusive [Twitter].

The recent rumors claim that Platinum Games wants to use a Kickstarter to fund ports of Wonderful 101. The big difference this time is that the company won’t be sticking to just Nintendo with a Switch port. It reportedly wants versions of the game on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Wonderful 101 needs to come out again. Source: Nintendo/Platinum Games

Why is Platinum Games Using Kickstarter for this?

The idea of bringing Wonderful 101 to more consoles is great, but there are a few questions these rumors raise. First and foremost is “Why Kickstarter?”

Platinum Games is by no means a small developer. If it wants to port a game, it should do it instead of asking for money first. Granted, there is the possibility that it wants to use crowdfunding to gauge interest in a port.

The other major question has to do with the game itself. Namely, how is the developer going to adjust the controls for new consoles?

The game won’t play the same without touch controls. Nintendo/Platinum Games

How Will Wonderful 101 Play on Consoles Without a Touchscreen?

Wonderful 101 heavily takes advantage of the dual-screen nature of the Wii U. That includes limiting certain parts of the game, as well as touch controls, to the GamePad screen.

If Platinum Games does bring this game to Switch, PS4 and Xbox One, how will it get around these limitations? Will it result in changes that take away from what the game originally was?

There’s still too much we don’t know about a possible Wonderful 101 port, but at least we know Platinum Games has some kind of plans for Kickstarter.

This article was edited by Samburaj Das.

Last modified: February 2, 2020 12:00 PM UTC

William White @WilliamWhiteIP

William White comes from Southeast Ohio and is a graduate of Washington State Community College. He's been writing professionally for over 10 years and his current focus is on the gaming industry.

More of: kickstarter
Show comments

Don't Miss:

Latest News:

Beijing Can’t Save China’s Stock Market from a Coronavirus Reckoning

Don’t Let Christophe Gans Ruin Silent Hill Again

The PewDiePie Drought: Grieving Fans Binge Final Video 19 Million Times

Digital Homicide Is Back & the Infamous Steam Reject’s Games Are as Sucky as Ever

Coronavirus Will Trigger an Epic Stock Market Crash, Warns ‘Godfather’ Analyst

Is Warren Buffett Saving His Cash Pile to Buy a Housing Market Crash?

Barcelona Striker Fiasco Raises Even More Embarrassing Red Flags

Microsoft Schools the Gaming Industry with ‘Xbox Game Pass’ Success

EA’s Microtransaction Billions Explains Why It’s Terrified of Loot Box Laws

Persona 3 Has One Glaring Flaw – It’s Time for Atlus to Fix It

Can Nintendo Really Rival the PS5 & Series X Without a Switch Pro?

Why Stock Market Bulls Had Better Pray the 49ers Win the Super Bowl

What Taylor Swift Fans Need to Admit About Her Hollow Political Anthem

Antonio Brown Would Be Stupid to Refuse to Fight Logan Paul

The $1 Billion Reason to Never Play the Super Bowl on Sunday Again