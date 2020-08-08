7 Companies You Should Boycott If You Truly Despise Donald Trump

Donald Trump is gearing up for his re-election bid.

In order to win, he’ll need a massive campaign with many donors.

You may have unknowingly been contributing to Trump’s re-election by using companies that support him.

Despite a growing distrust amongst American voters, Donald Trump has more than a puncher’s chance at re-election.

Economic data suggests that a strong stock market could push Trump to victory in the fall.

Since money and politics are so tightly interwoven, it begs the question: how can our money affect the outcome?

You can start by supporting the candidate you like. You can also stop supporting companies that work against your best interests.

Video: Trump's incompetence was on full display this week:

If your best interests involve having a competent president who’s not racist or sexist, stop giving these companies your money.

7 Companies That Support Donald Trump

1. Microsoft

Microsoft might play the good guy on TV, but it’s been making shady moves in the shadows. The tech giant donated a half-million dollars to Trump’s inaugural committee in 2016.

Their poster boy, Bill Gates, might not be the hero he wants you to see.

They also engage in the closest form of modern-day American slavery by profiting off of cheap prison labor.

Enjoy your Xbox.

2. Equinox

If you needed another reason to stop paying $200+ for a monthly gym membership, look no further.

Stephen Ross is the chairman and founder of Related Companies, which owns Equinox Fitness club and Soul Cycle. Last year, he held a Trump re-election fundraising event where tickets went for as much as $250,000.

When looking for a replacement gym, be sure to avoid Planet Fitness. Their CEO is also a known Trump supporter.

3. Shell Oil

In the least shocking news of the century, a giant oil conglomerate has questionable morals.

Shell Oil makes the list after not only hosting a Trump rally but paying their employees extra to attend.

Video: Shell hosts a Trump rally

Other oil companies that have lobbied for Trump include Chevron, BP, Citgo, and Exxon.

Maybe it’s time to get that bicycle you’ve been thinking about.

4. AT&T

AT&T already made our list of companies you should renounce if you support Black Lives Matter. And they’re back.

Sure, Trump may have criticized their former CEO when he announced his retirement, but that’s only because AT&T owns CNN.

AT&T was one of the biggest donors to Trump’s 2016 campaign.

They might not be the coolest cellphone service provider in the country, but at least Sprint took a stand against Trump in 2016.

5. Goya Foods

Goya Foods came under attack last month when their CEO Robert Unanue praised Donald Trump.

Unanue said,

We’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder.

Calls for a Goya boycott ensued on social media.

Video: Goya Foods' CEO feels "blessed" to have Trump.

Consider this a reminder.

6. MillerCoors

This massive beer company was drunk on Donald Trump in 2016. That’s when they co-hosted a fundraising event for the president-elect.

They may have sobered up since then, as they questioned Trump’s aluminum tariffs. But they wouldn’t have been in that predicament if they didn’t help him get elected in the first place.

Choose a local craft beer. They taste better anyway.

7. Jimmy John’s

The bread is fresh, but the morals of this company have gone stale.

Jimmy John Liautaud, the billionaire founder of the popular sandwich chain, donated more than $100,000 to Trump’s re-election bid.

Oh, and he hunts elephants.

At least Quizno’s toasts their bread. Make the right choice.

Honorable mentions: UFC, WWE, Marvel Comics, Bank of America, Hobby Lobby, New Balance.

