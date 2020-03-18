3 Totally Epic PS5 Features Sony Should Reveal Today – But Won’t

Sony is finally going to reveal the PlayStation 5 today at 12 pm ET.

There are numerous features that fans across the world are hoping to see in Sony’s next-gen console.

Here’s a list of some features that really should be part of the upcoming reveal event.

It’s finally happening. Sony’s PlayStation 5 (PS5) reveal event will kick off at 12 pm ET today.

We’ve been waiting for what feels like an eternity, clutching at the most spurious of leaks and scraps we’ve found on Reddit and 4chan. The wait is almost over, and Sony’s next-generation console is about to face its first major test as gamers get their hands on details about the device.

Here are three totally epic features that Sony should announce at today’s PS5 reveal – but probably won’t.

1. The PS5 Needs Full Backward Compatability

It’s all but confirmed that the PS5 would be able to play PS4 games. It would massively handicap Sony not to have PS4 games working on their new system when Microsoft has confirmed that Xbox One games will run on the Series X.

But the real go-to feature Sony needs to announce is full backward compatibility with all console generations.

Imagine the pure joy of playing everything from the PS1 through the PS4 on the new console. That would give Sony a massive one-up on its competitors.

2. PS Plus Should Get a Massive Overhaul

Okay, so this one isn’t really a PS5 “feature.” But it’s still a vital consideration heading into the next console generation.

PS Plus has suffered a staggering decline since it first launched. Back in the day, subscribers would get around five games per month. A couple of PS3 games, something for the Vita, and maybe a classic PS1 title too.

Fast forward to today and PlayStation Plus is much less attractive. You only get two PS4 games – and there’s no guarantee they’ll be worth your time. Even worse, you must stay subscribed if you want to continue playing the PS3 and Vita games you downloaded through PS Plus.

When the PS5 arrives, Sony should make all PS3 and Vita games playable regardless of subscription status. And while we’re on the subject, bring some more classics into the collection.

3. The PS5 Should Have Disc Copying

This feature is completely out there and is almost certainly not going to happen. But wouldn’t it be a relief if we didn’t need to keep swapping discs all the freaking time?

That’s why Sony should announce a feature that lets gamers copy PS5 discs directly onto their consoles.

Obviously, it would need to have some serious security features included, such as only allowing one console to have a copy of each disc. But it’s not an impossible request.

I’m not getting my hopes up. But no matter what comes out of today’s reveal, we’re sure to come away much more excited about the PS5 than we already were.

