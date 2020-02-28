3 Thriving Biotech Stocks Surviving Coronavirus-Infected Markets

Some stocks are defying gravity amidst the coronavirus-related plunge.

Select biotech firms developing vaccines or treatments for the respiratory illness are among the winners.

Clinical trials are either underway or set to begin.

Since last week’s close, the S&P 500 index has dropped from 3338 points to around 3070 in Thursday’s premarket hours, a fall of over 8%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average index has fallen by just about the same number of percentage points during the same period. This has come as the number of coronavirus COVID-19 cases across the globe escalates.

But amidst the stock market bloodbath, select biotechnology stocks have weathered the storm and appreciated by double-digit figures. Predictably, they are on the verge of either developing a cure for COVID-19 symptoms or a vaccine.

Advertisement

Below are three biotech stocks that have stood out:

Moderna Inc – surges nearly 60% after COVID-19 vaccine announcement

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna, Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) announced on Tuesday that it had sent an experimental COVID-19 vaccine to U.S. government researchers for the Phase 1 study. The stock has since then soared by over 56% from $18.55 to above $29.

Trials of the vaccine tentatively labeled mRNA-1273 could start in April. It could take at least a year to get the vaccine approved if successful.

Moderna started developing the vaccine six weeks ago. This was right after coronavirus COVID-19 started taking on epidemic proportions in China.

Novavax – now hunts COVID-19 vaccine after MERS and SARS success

Maryland-based Novavax, Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX) announced on Wednesday that it will start COVID-19 vaccine trials on humans this spring. The biotech stock initially surged from $7.95 to $11.20, a gain of nearly 41%. It is now up 16% from Tuesday’s close.

Advertisement

Novavax was previously involved in developing vaccines for the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).

Gilead Sciences – will remdesivir be the cure?

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) earlier this week received a strong endorsement from the World Health Organization. This was after an official with the international body said that the firm’s drug known as remdesivir could potentially cure coronavirus COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Gilead announced it had received “investigational new drug authorization” from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to study remdesivir as a cure for COVID-19. Gilead has already initiated two Phase 3 studies.

The biotech stock is consequently up by slightly over 7% from last week’s close of $69.70.

Advertisement