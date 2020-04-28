‘2D to 3D’ Leap – Xbox Chief Delivers Dramatic Next-Gen Sales Pitch

Xbox head Phil Spencer says the Xbox Series X will offer generational leap as dramatic as the jump from 2D to 3D.

Spencer points in particular to Dynamic Latency Input, SSD, and CPU as crucial.

Xbox fans can expect to hear more about the roster of Series X launch titles next month.

When it comes to the next-generation of consoles, it’s easy to get wrapped up in PR-vetted claims from Xbox and Sony of a massive generational leap that will transform the way we play games.

But, we’ve yet to see substantial footage of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in action. In the wise words of Digital Foundry’s Richard Leadbetter: ‘the proof of the pudding is always in the tasting.’

As it stands, we are at the mercy of the morsels of information Sony and Xbox throw our way before we can get our hands on the consoles themselves.

Xbox Series X To Offer Change As Dramatic As Jump From 2D to 3D

According to the latest from the ever-affable Xbox head, Phil Spencer, we are looking at a significant evolution in the way we play video games. One whose impact will mimic that of the jump from 2D to 3D games.

Responding to a question about the technology underpinning the ‘spectacular advance’ of the Xbox Series X, notably Ray Tracing and photogrammetry, Spencer writes:

RT on console will be great. I’m very focused on the work we are doing around Dynamic Latency Input (DLI). In my view the feel of games this upcoming generation will change as dramatically as any since 2D to 3D given CPU upgrade, DLI, memory bandwidth and SSD.

Spencer’s job requires a certain glamorizing of the next-gen Xbox experience to prompt sales. But, he’s among the more likable figures in the console space. A calm, jovial disposition allied to in-depth knowledge of gaming and hardware make Spencer an authority worth paying heed to rather than simply a public mouthpiece for Microsoft’s gaming aspirations.

May Games-Focused Series X Event

We have a while to go before the console’s launch, but if Spencer’s words are anything to go by, then a dramatic change is on the cards.

As for when we can expect to hear more, Spencer confirmed last week that fans would have ‘not too much of a wait’ to learn more about the roster of Xbox Series X launch titles. With rumors about a May event focused on games making the rounds, we may have only a few weeks to wait to hear more.