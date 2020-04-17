11 Free PS4, Xbox One & PC Games You Should Download Right Now

There’s a generous spread of games available to play for free right now.

Whether you’re on PS4, Xbox One, or PC, there’s something out there for everyone.

Titles include Uncharted 4, Journey, Assassin’s Creed 2, Just Cause 4, and more.

Has the coronavirus lockdown got you down and left you twiddling your thumbs with nothing to play? Then, fret not, as there’s a generous selection of great games available for free on PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, and PC right now. A perfect way to while away a few hours and forget these strange, unprecedented times.

The free games extend across multiple platforms too. Well, except Nintendo Switch. Nothing is ever free on Nintendo Switch, and if you’re a proud owner, then you’re probably busy tending to your garden in Animal Crossing anyway.

Let’s jump in.

Awesome Free Games for PS4 and Xbox One

First up, we have free games as part of subscription services. PlayStation Plus is giving away an excellent duo of games for this month: Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and DiRT 2.0. Both great games in their own right.

Sony is giving away two more PS4 titles as part of its Play At Home Initiative, which aims to encourage people to stay home to help efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic. You can claim the truly spectacular Journey and three-games-in-one Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection on the PlayStation Store until May 5.

Xbox Games with Gold has Project Cars 2, Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle, and Toybox Turbos up for grabs.

Just Cause 4 and Wheels of Aurelia on the Epic Games Store

For those on PC, we have the Epic Games Store’s weekly freebie bonanza featuring the expansive Just Cause 4 and indie Wheels of Aurelia – a narrative adventure that plays out as a road trip across the west coast of Italy circa 1970.

Assassin’s Creed 2 & Borderlands Add More AAA Flair

Ubisoft is giving away Assassin’s Creed 2, arguably one of the best AC games aside from the more recent RPG-inspired entries. You’ll parkour across Renaissance Italy as the affable Ezio Auditore da Firenze uncovering a sinister plot.

Note that the offer ends today, so pick it up while you can.

Gearbox Software’s Borderlands is free to play until next Wednesday on both Xbox One and PC via Steam.

As always, there’s the glut of free-to-play games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone, League of Legends, and so on. And if you’ve yet to pick up a Valorant closed beta drop, then Counter-Strike: Global Offensive remains free over on Steam.

This article was edited by Josiah Wilmoth.